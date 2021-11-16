Ghana: NII Armah Ashitey Commends Mahama for Thank You Tour

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration, Nii Armah Ashitey, has commended the former President Mahama and 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for showing appreciation and gratitude to the people of Greater Accra Region, who massively voted for the party in the last general elections.

His comments came on the sideline during the former President's two-days visit to the region on his thank you tour.

"I was so glad that John Mahama has shown respect to our chiefs and elders of the region by paying a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa, which shows that the NDC respects tradition and will continue to respect our chiefs, queen mothers and their elders without interference," he told the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra yesterday.

The visit, Nii Ashitey said had boosted and poised the region in action for the next general elections and assured the former President, Mahama, and the NDC that the region in the next general elections would be the life wire for the party's electoral success, by adding more parliamentary seats to the existing 20 seats.

Nii Ashitey, a trade unionist, who was also the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said the Greater Accra Region was NDC's proud of projects former President Mahama initiated and executed to conclusion.Such projects include, construction of roads with massive asphalt overlay, access to potable drinking water, construction of health facilities, school infrastructure, refurbishment of terminals two and three at the Kotoka International Airport among others.

He is vying for the NDC National Chairmanship position and mentioned some of the reasons he wanted to come back to the NDC in a national executive position to help revamp the party to come into power again.

Nii Ashitey assured that when given the opportunity to be the National Chairman, he would initiate strategies that would help the NDC win the 2024 and subsequent elections because the party needs committed, determined, dedicated and faithfulwell-wishers, sympathisers, supporters and members with innovative strategies to help the party clinch victory in 2024 and beyond.