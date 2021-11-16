Ghana: Anlo Beach Residents Appeal for Sea Defence Wall

Residents of Anlo Beach, a fishing and farming community in the Shama District of the Western Region, have appealed to the government to construct a sea defense wall to save them from the frequent tidal waves.

They said the sea defense wall would prevent the tidal waves from destroying houses and other properties within the community.

The Assembly Member for Anlo Beach Electoral Area, Mr Samuel Borlu, disclosed this during a working visit by the Chief Executive for Shama, Ebenezer Dadzie, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Erikson Abakah, on Friday after a recent wave attack destroyed some houses with debris lying in the Sea.

He said his family had stayed in the community for about 100 years and had never experienced such havoc and now it was rather unfortunate the tidal waves were causing a lot of destruction.

"Our community is under constant siege by the sea and I believe government needs to come in to regain these perishing properties to restore hopes in our residents by constructing a sea defense wall to prevent the tidal waves from getting us," he said.

Mr Abakah said there was the need to acquire land and compensation paid for the resettlement of the community.

Mr Dadzie, for his part, added that, "we are engaging with the traditional authority and opinion leaders to help us kick-start the appropriate intervention for the community before the worse happens."