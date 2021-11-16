Ghana: ADB Win Best Cocoa Financing Institution At Ghana Cocoa Awards

The Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ADB) has been adjudged the best Cocoa Financing Institution of the year at the Ghana Cocoa Awards (GCA).

The award was in recognition of the bank's contribution towards providing Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs)and local farmers with the needed financial assistance to purchase cocoa and taking banking closer to cocoa farmers in the country.

At thethird edition of the awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, thirty-seven institutions and individuals were recognised and celebrated for their contribution to the cocoa industry.

The ADB Deputy Managing Director, Mr Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, said the award was a recognition of the Bank's continuous support to the cocoa sector and pledged the commitment of the Bank to continue granting Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) the needed financials assistance to buy from local farmers.

"ADB will continue to finance cocoa, by providing the needed financial assistance to Licensed Buying Companies (LBC) engaged in the purchase of the cash crop and that will also translate into support for farmers," Mr Yakubu-Tali said,

"We dedicate this award to our hardworking cocoa farmers and customers within the cocoa value chain, who have done business with us," he said.

He lauded the organisers of the GCA, saying the awards scheme was relevant in recognising the hardworking actors and heroes of Ghana's economic backbone.