Liberia: MPW Gears Up for Roads Rehabilitation

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has assured Liberians that roads rehabilitation across the country will be implemented this dry season.

Acting Minister of Public Works Ruth Coker-Collins said all preparations are in place to commence rehabilitation and pavement of roads across the nation.

She said road connectivity is required across all 15 counties to ensure smooth access to goods and services. She noted that with the mandates of the Ministry, every county should enjoy good roads, but budgetary allotment is not enough to effectively execute road connectivity.

Minister Collins made the disclosure over the weekend when a local group, Emerging Journalists Association of Liberia (EJAL) certificated her for her exemplary leadership at the Ministry in improving road connectivity in the country.

However, she stressed that despite budgetary constraints, roads rehabilitation is ongoing in various counties to improve accessibility to roads.

She maintained that good roads are critical to socio-economic transformation and nation-building, and President George Manneh Weah has declared road connectivity as one of his government's major priorities.

The Acting Public Works boss continued that roads are cardinal to improving the living standard of the people, but it had been taken for granted over the years by past administrations.