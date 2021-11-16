Liberia: By-Elections in 4 Counties Today

Pres. Weah declares Public Holiday in affected counties

President George Manneh Weah has by proclamation declared the 16th of November "By-Election Day" and is to be observed as a Public Holiday only in the affected counties, which respective districts are to hold the By-Elections and with strict adherence to prescribed COVID-19 health Protocols.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release, the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature on February 4, 2021, February 18, 2021, February 23, 2021, and April 21, 2021, through the Chief Clerk, informed the National Elections Commission (NEC) of four respective vacancies in the House of Representatives.

The vacancies affect the following Counties: Bong, Electoral District #2, Nimba Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh Electoral District #1, and Bomi Electoral District #1, respectively, in compliance with Chapter V Article 37 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

The Constitution says in the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, and expulsion, or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Election Commission thereof. The Election Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general election in keeping with Article 37 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

President Weah has called upon all citizens and foreign residents within the affected counties to respect, specifically, this public holiday. He has therefore directed all government offices, business houses, private and public institutions of learning, and market places in the affected locations to be closed on that day, from six o' lock antemeridian to six o'clock post meridian.