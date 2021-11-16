Liberia: The Sad Fate of Lone Star

The Lone Star of Liberia is on their way out of the World Cup Qualifiers after their dismal performance suffering two defeats at the hands of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Out of five games played in Group C, the Lone Star lost four, shrinking their chances of making it to the next round of the qualifiers.

With their 2-0 loss Saturday, November 13, 2021, to the Nigerians at the Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangiers in Morocco, they now stand at the bottom of the group with three points from five games.

The Lone Star boys started the match on a strong footing but did not sustain their stimulus for long, particularly on ball possession. Just after the 15th minute in the first half, Super Eagles' and Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen gave the Nigerians their lead thru a penalty kick, while Turkish Super Lig Club, Faith Karagumruk and Nigeria's Winger, Ahmed Musa closed the 90th minute with a penalty kick, sending the Eagles flying high in the sky.

On September 3, 2021, Liberia was similarly demolished 2-0 by the Super Eagles in the first leg played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, before being trashed again by Cape Verde 2-1 on October 7th in Ghana barely three minutes in extra time.

Meanwhile, Liberia takes on the Central African Republic (CAR) today, November 16, 2021, having earlier defeated them 1-0 on September 6th at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon.