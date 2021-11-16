Liberia: MICAT Concludes Two - Day Seminar

A two-day high-level communication seminar organized by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) with support from USAID, has ended in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The seminar was implemented by Internews. The training was held under the theme: "Streamlining Government's Information Dissemination to Enhance Effective Communication with the Public."

The first phase of the seminar brought together twenty government public relations directors with the aim of strengthening their capacity to better communicate to the public through the independent media.

Some of the topics discussed at the seminar were assessing the current information ecosystem including infrastructures, challenges confronting public communication managers, understanding crisis communication and government communication, image building to improve public perception, introduction to fact-checking, and combating fake news and rumors management, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian Government, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Jarlawah A. Tonpo encouraged government public relations directors not to sit on the information that is most needed for public consumption.

He said in order for any government to succeed, it is important to be coordinated. He told the gathering that the government of President George Manneh Weah will do all it can to inform the public about its programs, policies, and deliverables.-Press release