Liberia: Prison Fellowship Liberia Offers Scholarships

Prison Fellowship Liberia with funding from Keyara's Gift Incorporated has awarded scholarships to over 150 students in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, and Bong counties.

Country Director Reverend Francis Kollie says the scholarship will cover insurance, medication, textbooks, and housing for some parents of the beneficiaries with a total cost of about 85,000 United States Dollars.

He calls on the Liberian government to standardize payment of tuitions in public and private schools across the country, regretting that thousands of children will not enroll in school this year because of tuition increment, which most parents cannot afford due to the prevailing economic situation.

Rev. Kollie also offers a scholarship to a student who was heard complaining on Okay FM in Monrovia that she risks being dropped out of school because of the death of her parents.

"We do not want some individuals to demand sex from these females as a pre-condition of assisting them to attend school," he says, adding "but by the grace of God, we will be paying the tuition of this girl until she achieves her academic endeavor up to high school level, as long as God continues to assist us."

The Prison Fellowship Liberia boss warns students against peer pressure by avoiding drugs and pre-mature sex, as doing so could risk being dropped from the Keyara's Gift scholarship.

He says the scholarships could not cover more students because of the increment in tuition across schools.

He expresses disappointment in proprietors of private schools for the deliberate increment of tuition despite the prevailing economic difficulty in the country.

Reverend Kollie appeals to the beneficiaries to take advantage of the scholarships and commends God for Keyara's Gift Incorporated which has been sponsoring the program for more than eight years.