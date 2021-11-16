Liberia: Gender Ministry Lauds President Weah for Support to Gender Equality

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has lauded President George Manneh Weah for reaffirming his unflinching support for gender equality here.

Delivering special remarks at the 41st General Conference of UNESCO in Paris, France, President Weah assured delegates at the conference that he remains committed and obligated to ensure that his Government achieves gender equality within the context of Sustainable Development Goal #5.

"The world can never be a better place so long as there is discrimination between men and women. I personally am passionate about gender equality, because I believe that men and women are equal citizens, and should therefore enjoy equal opportunities," said President Weah.

He said men and women should have equal access to knowledge and skills if a society is to develop to its maximum potential.

The Liberian Feminist-In-Chief told the gathering that due to the inherent disparities in society against women and girls, there is an urgent need to develop and strengthen mechanisms for their full protection and empowerment, in ensuring that their rights are protected and their livelihoods are sustained.

"As a Government, we have made significant strides in legal and systemic reforms to be able to lawfully address the entrenched inequalities that exist between men and women", the President asserted.

Touching on climate change, President Weah reminded delegates that the time window for corrective behavior is rapidly shrinking.

"At the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland - there, we came face to face with the stark reality that the future well-being of our entire planet is not only threatened by the devastating consequences of global warming, caused by the high emission of greenhouse gases from the industrialized nations of the world but that the time-window for corrective behavior is rapidly shrinking," President Weah said.

The President used the occasion to congratulate UNESCO on its 75th existence, of which Liberia was a signatory.

This year's General Conference, as traditionally done, consists of the representatives of UNESCO's Member States. They meet every two years to determine the policies and the main lines of work of the Organization.