Liberia: Mass Dismissal Looms At Nimba County University College

Tension is brewing at the Nimba County University College (NCUC) following the recent pronouncement by the newly appointed President of the University, Dr. Jesses Noah Mongrue, declaring all positions from Vice President to Director vacant.

Dr. Mongrue, who replaces outgoing President Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor, now Director for the Commission on Higher Education, accused his predecessor of corruption including placing his wife and children on payroll.

The New Dawn Nimba County Correspondent gathered that since universities and colleges opened across the country, the Nimba County University College is yet to open.

Several staffers and employees, including teachers, described the new President Dr. Mongrue's action as a witch-hunt, resisting that they will not re-apply for any position ranging from Vice President to Director at the University.

Dr. Mongrue has provided no reason for his action, but the report says since the House of Representatives passed the Bill, elevating the institution to a University College, this is the first president to announce such policy on campus.

So far since the pronouncement days ago, no one has re-applied for any position ranging from Vice President to Director at the University.