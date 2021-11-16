Nigeria: Electricity Tariffs - Increase May Push Nigerians to the Wall - Gani Adams

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, warned that the 54 percent hike in electricity meter prices, as well as the rise in prices of gas, may push Nigerians to the wall.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had, announced a 32.8 percent and 21.7 percent increase in the cost of electricity meters, adding that there will be an increase in the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44, 896.17 to a revised price of N58, 661. 69.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, lamented the new rate, maintaining that the present situation in the country does not allow any increase in the prices of such important products.

The statement reads: "The sudden increase in the prices of electricity meter and the prices of gas could only worsen the present situation in the country.

"It is unfortunate that Nigerians are being reaped off in such a cruel manner, especially, by a government that prides itself as the government of the people. How can you explain a 54 percent increase in electricity meter prices without considering the huge effect on the mass of the people? That is very bad.

"Nigeria is creeping badly and prices of commodities have reached the rooftop without any hope. I think it is very important for the federal government to look into the issues properly and come out with whatever outcome that can reduce the suffering of the people."