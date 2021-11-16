Africa: The Leaders of Tomorrow Are Speaking Up Today On the Climate Crisis, and We Must Heed Their Calls

analysis

Recently, climate activism has been characterised by the involvement and leadership of young people, and for good reason. While the immediate effects of climate change are already visible, our future world will bear the brunt of the climate crisis. It is against this backdrop that the leaders of tomorrow are choosing to speak up today, and it's time we started to heed their calls.

'There are so many misconceptions about youth nowadays. We are capable of doing so much more and what we want is climate action." These are the words of a young South African female voice included in the Global Youth Letter on Climate Action, South Africa.

The city of Glasgow in Scotland has just hosted the 26th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, where the agenda was largely focused on the future, with its broad priorities being climate ambition, building resilience and lowering emissions.

