Uganda: What Point Are Terrorists Trying to Make By Striking in the Heart of the City?

analysis

A day of chaos. A day of fear and tension.

A cloud of fear and panic gripped Kampala today as people came to terms with the fact that the country has now become the target of terrorists.

Two bomb blasts went off at 10.00 AM, one at Parliamentary Avenue and another at CPS. While authorities are yet to officially reveal the number of the dead or injured, videos captured by eye-witnesses show that scores of people have been killed.

Yet the key unanswered question is: Who is behind the latest string of bomb attacks and what is their motivation?

Is it ADF, like the president has previously said? Is it Al-Shabaab, which took responsibility for the 2010 bombings? Or is it Islamic State which claimed responsibility for the blast at Komamboga last month?

One could argue that the fact that the two bombs went off simultaneously, points to a well orchestrated plan, similar to the one in 2010. Similarly, the target of the attacks, upscale Kampala, points to a dogged determination by the terrorists to wreck havoc and sow fear.

CPS is police's nerve centre in Kampala while Parliamentary Avenue is dotted with buildings that house ministries and high profile offices which are usually heavily guarded. The bomb went off a stone's throw away from Cafe Javas, a popular spot for the middle class and tourists.

What point are the terrorists trying to make?

President Museveni is expected to address the country on Friday, November 19 to give us an update on the Covid-19 fight.

On the account of today's grisly events, some people believe that the president's address should come sooner and the topic should be the security situation.

Yes Covid-19 is still a major threat but the biggest problem right now is terrorism.

For now, Kampala looks like a ghost city. Business people have closed their shops while people are fleeing home.

Parliament has cancelled today's plenary sitting, according to a tweet from the deputy speaker, Anita Among.

"Honey, are you safe?" One gentleman was overheard speaking to a loved on over the phone.

It appears, for now, no one is safe.