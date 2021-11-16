Uganda: Breaking - Two Explosions Rock City Centre, Scores Feared Dead!

Two big explosions have rocked the city centre in suspected terror attacks.

One of the explosions went off along Parliamentary Avenue near the IPS building while the other was reported near Central Police Station.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that scores of people could have died while many are said to be injured. Police is yet to confirm the actual number of the dead and injured.

An eye-witness told Nile Post that along parliamentary avenue, pieces of body parts were scattered.

Several ambulances were seen making their way to the explosion sites.

The CMI boss, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho rushed to the scene which has been cordoned off.

The twin explosions follow a series of blasts that have rocked Uganda in the last couple of weeks. President Museveni has previously blamed ADF for the attacks.

Story is being updated...