Uganda: Breaking - Two Explosions Rock City Centre, Scores Feared Dead!

VIDEO: Uganda Blast Survivors Taken to Hospital
16 November 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Two big explosions have rocked the city centre in suspected terror attacks.

One of the explosions went off along Parliamentary Avenue near the IPS building while the other was reported near Central Police Station.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that scores of people could have died while many are said to be injured. Police is yet to confirm the actual number of the dead and injured.

An eye-witness told Nile Post that along parliamentary avenue, pieces of body parts were scattered.

Several ambulances were seen making their way to the explosion sites.

The CMI boss, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho rushed to the scene which has been cordoned off.

The twin explosions follow a series of blasts that have rocked Uganda in the last couple of weeks. President Museveni has previously blamed ADF for the attacks.

Story is being updated...

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X