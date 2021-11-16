Kenya: Agnes Tirop's Husband Ibrahim Rotich Charged With Her Murder

Nairobi — Ibrahim Rotich has been charged formally with the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop.

Rotich was arraigned at the Eldoret High Court Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

The court will rule on his bail application on December 1.

Rotich was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) a day after Tirop's body was found with stab wounds in their Iten home.

The record-breaking Kenyan distance runner was found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide.

Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete -- a double world 10,000m bronze medallist and 2015 world cross-county champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of 30:01, slicing 28 seconds off the previous record, Athletics Kenya said.