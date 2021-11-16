Tanzania: Salim Ahmed Salim Awarded the Boutrous Ghali Prize

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's fourth Prime Minister and former secretary-general of the OAU, Dr Salim Ahmed Salim has been awarded the Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize, for his achievement in Conflict Resolution, Democracy, and Human Rights.

The award was presented on Sunday November 14, 2021 in Cairo at a ceremony that was graced by the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Hala Elsaid.

Ahmed Salim, the son of the Dr Salim received the award on behalf of his father who could not travel.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ahmed said the award is a tribute to his father.

"Yesterday I was honored to receive the Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize of Achievement in Conflict Resolution, Democracy, and Human Rights on behalf of my father. It was a humbling experience and wonderful tribute to Mzee," he said.

Kemet Boutrous Ghali Prize is given annually to one of the best attachés, allowing them to receive a master's degree in the fields of Political Science and International Relations from one of the top universities abroad.

The $25,000 worth prize is given in honour of the Egyptian politician and diplomat who was the sixth Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) from January 1992 to December 1996.