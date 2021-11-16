Zimbabwe: Jerusalema Hitmaker Endorses Nox's African Royalty Album

16 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GLOBAL hit song, Jerusalema singer and songwriter, Nomcebo Zikode has showered praises on South African-based Zimbabwe musician, Nox Guni following the release of his latest album, African Royalty.

African Royalty has 12 tracks with four being pre-released. The tracks are: Desperately, One Life, Pasina Mari, 2 Chete, Why Why Why?, I Love You, Toita Sei, Feel Alright, Papi, Unobvuma Here, Mapapiro, Stay With Me.

The new album was mastered by Nox's brother and producer, Tyfah Guni, and features South Africa's renowned DJ Tira, Zanda Zakuza, Gemma Griffiths, and Freeman.

The album launch was held in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and was supported by funeral insurance company, Diaspora Funeral Insurance. The company will be partnering with Knox in future projects after he inked a deal for a brand ambassadorial role.

In a video, Nomcebo heaped praises on Nox for the sterling work on the album, urging her fans to stream it.

She said: "Nox The Zaka Prince, trust me his album is just amazing, I love it, I was just listening to it.

"The album is very dope, please go check out African Royalty Album."

The Zaka Prince, as Nox is affectionately known, kickstarted live shows on November 12 to promote the new album in South Africa.

The first show was held in Port Elizabeth, and it was sold out.

