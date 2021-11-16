Nigeria: Lagos Gas Explosion Update - 10-Yr-Old Boy, Woman Dead, As Death Toll Hits 5

16 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

The death toll from the explosion which rocked a gas store at Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos, is now five.

It was three until the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.

The was confirmed by the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said the female adult was recovered dead, while a 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

The female adult was identified as Mama Funmi.

Recalled that the incident occurred at about 8.42am, at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin.

It was learned that the LPG cylinders were being used for auto welding when the explosion occurred.

So far, three male adults, Mama Funmi and the boy have been recovered dead.

Confirming the incident, Farinloye said: "Altogether, five persons were recovered dead including a 10 years old boy."

Rescue operation was ongoing at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X