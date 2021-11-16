Nigeria: Lagos Gas Explosion Update - 10-Yr-Old Boy, Woman Dead, As Death Toll Hits 5

The death toll from the explosion which rocked a gas store at Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos, is now five.

It was three until the recovery of the body of a 10-year-old boy and a female adult from the scene of the incident.

The was confirmed by the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye.

He said the female adult was recovered dead, while a 10-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

The female adult was identified as Mama Funmi.

Recalled that the incident occurred at about 8.42am, at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin.

It was learned that the LPG cylinders were being used for auto welding when the explosion occurred.

Confirming the incident, Farinloye said: "Altogether, five persons were recovered dead including a 10 years old boy."

Rescue operation was ongoing at press time.

