Tanzania: Govt Eyes Modern Army

THE government has pledged to provide all the necessary support to the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), to make it more modern and boost its capability in countering new and emerging crimes.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the pledge in Dar es Salaam on Monday, while officiating at the opening of the meeting between the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venace Mabeyo and TPDF commanders.

She said that, the world is currently facing new security threats such as terrorism, thus necessitating the need for having modernised army to counter such crimes.

President Samia tasked the participants of the meeting to deliberate over the matter among others, and engage other security organs to improve their professionalism, so as to counter emerging security threats.

"The fight against terrorism is not confined to security and defence organs alone but it also needs cooperation from various institutions including media and civil society organisations,which are responsible for educating the public on the importance of upholding peace and the consequence of engaging in terrorism," President Samia stressed.

She further noted that, the government, has also a great role to play in exploring financial capability, means and various cooperation opportunities in order to build capacity of the army to counter new crimes among others terrorism, piracy and crossborder crimes.

President Samia further expressed satisfaction with the performance of the army in safe-guarding the country's freedom and its borders.

"The prevailing peace in the country gives investors confidence and assures safety of their capital ... peace and tranquility also provide the government with an opportunity to plan for the development of its people and the nation in general," she said.

She further said that the government is committed to continue strengthening and empowering the national army to effectively deal with various security challenges.

"The government is aware of the challenges facing the army ...sometimes you have been forced to execute your duty in a difficult and dangerous environment ... I would like to assure you that the government will provide all kinds of support, so that you can carry out your responsibilities effectively," she said.

She further noted that, since she assumed power, her government has been taking various steps including overcoming terrorism threat in southern part of the country bordering Mozambique.

President Samia said that security at the country's borders was threatened by the presence of a terrorism group in Cabo Delgado Province bordering Mtwara Region.

She said the terrorist group has been attacking some of the villages in Mtwara causing deaths, injuries and destruction of properties.

The forces dispatched to the areas managed to restore peace which allowed people to continue with social and economic activities.

Minister for Defence and National Service Dr Stergomena Tax said that she has presented to the government some of the challenges facing the army for further actions.

She said that the challenges included working tools, which need to be repaired, annual leaves and other administrative challenges.

Dr Tax commended the president for continuing to address various challenges facing the army, including issuance of 7bn/- for uniforms.