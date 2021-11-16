Nigeria/Cape Verde: 2022 WCQ - Ighalo Will Play Against Cape Verde - Rohr

15 November 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Odion Ighalo may feature in Nigeria's final Group C match against Cape Verde in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ighalo, who joined the team's training camp on Thursday, was not listed in Super Eagles' 2-0 win over Liberia on Saturday in Tangier, Morocco.

The former Man United striker last played for the senior national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished the tournament in Third Place.

However, Rohr during his post-match conference via the Super Eagles social media page, hopes that Ighalo can play a part in the game against Cape Verde on Tuesday, where Nigeria need a point to qualify for the playoff.

"He only arrived on Thursday, that is why he could not participate in this match.

"But I hope the next match, he will be able to help us much more."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X