Namibia: Zambezi Children March for Their Rights

OVER 150 children and young people, led by parliamentarians at Katima Mulilo, on Monday marched to the Zambezi governor's office to hand over a statement highlighting motions agreed on at the children's parliament.

Kabbe North councillor Bernard Sisamu received the document on behalf of the governor.

Sisamu said he hoped all rights of Namibian children were documented in the statement.

He said every Namibian child has the most important right to education.

"It is your right as children to participate in World Children's Day. I hope you all know your rights," he said.

Sisamu said children are the future leaders and should be encouraged not to enter child marriages.