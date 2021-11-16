Namibia: Cattle Marketing Improves in Third Quarter

TOTAL of 69 811 head of cattle were marketed during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the 68239 marketed in the same period in 2020.According to a Meat Board of Namibia review of the marketing performance for cattle, small stock andpork published this month, this was an increase of 2,3%, driven by an increase in slaughter at export-approved abattoirs.

However, the board says the number of marketable cattle dropped as producers continued restocking."On a year-to-date basis, total marketing declined by 12,39%, with a total of 170 838 cattlemarketed," the review states. "The improved performance was driven by a significant increase in cattle slaughtered at export-approved abattoirs that more than doubled during the quarter, while live exports reducedsignificantly," the board says.Out of all cattle marketed year to date, 59% were live exports, 26% went to export abattoirs, while Band C class abattoirs got 15%, the review says. Compared to 2020, export abattoirs gained 5% market share from B and C class abattoirs, and liveexports and butchers, which lost 4% and 1% market share, respectively. "Up to 97,38% of cattle exported on the hoof went to South Africa (98709 out of 101 367), whileAngola took 2,41% (2 440), which mainly consisted of weaners," the Meat Board says in its newsletterMeat Chronicle.During quarter three of 2021, export abattoirs performed well, slaughtering 19 035 cattle, comparedto 9 365 slaughtered in the same quarter of 2020. The abattoirs capitalised on feedlots and imports from Botswana, following that country's temporarylift on the ban of cattle exports.Despite the decline in Namibian weaner prices from month to month, they were still higher in 2021 by18,68%, compared to 2020's prices. On average, Namibian weaners traded at N$39,46 per kilogramme during the first nine months of 2021- N$6,21 per kilogramme more than in 2020.On the other hand, Namibian B2 beef averaged N$56,03 per kilogramme during the third quarter, thehighest quarterly performance in 2021, and a 26,56% increase from the quarterly level of N$44,27 perkilogramme recorded in quarter three of 2020. This has greatly served as a pull factor at export-approved abattoirs.Sheep performed better in the third quarter of 2021 than during the same quarter in 2020. This performance was driven by live exports to South Africa as export abattoirs resumed activity atthe end of quarter three after a temporary halt at the end of the previous quarter.Sheep marketing during the third quarter of 2021 increased by 8,57%, compared to the same periodlast year.On a year-to-date basis, total marketing increased from 301 404 sheep in the first nine months of 2020to 310661 sheep in 2021 - a 3,07% growth. This is a sign of revival in the sector, following sustained declines due to drought.While live exports expanded by 25,42% during quarter three, export abattoirs and butchers tookknocks of 78,49% and 10,78%, respectively, with a total combined slaughtering of only 22 134 sheep.Export-abattoir performance has been adversely affected by the reduced sheep herd and producer-price competition from the relatively high-paying Northern Cape abattoirs.Namibian A2 sheep prices averaged N$73,49 per kilogramme during September 2021, the month inwhich export abattoir activity resumed.Meanwhile, the pork sector continued to show stability during 2021, with an interventionist scheme

managed by the Meat Board, which protects Namibian producers from an upsurge in cheap imports.During quarter three of 2021, a total of 11 401 pigs were slaughtered at abattoirs registered by theMeat Board - a 0,74% increase compared to 11 317 pigs slaughtered during quarter three of 2020.Local pork production satisfied 34% of Namibian requirements during the first nine months of 2021,compared to 42% in the corresponding period of 2020.During the third quarter of 2021, Namibia imported 5 477 tonnes of pork. The average Namibian pork ceiling price is on a downward trajectory, averaging N$36,86 perkilogramme in quarter three of 2021, which was N$1,42 per kg higher than the quarterly average of thecorresponding period in 2020. Email: [email protected]