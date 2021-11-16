Southern Africa: N$170m Climate-Change Windfall for SADC

THE National Assembly (NA) last week approved a regional treaty on climate change which will seeNamibia benefit from a N$170 million climate-change resilience fund sponsored by the Germangovernment.

The treaty, called the Southern Africa Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive LandManagement (Sasscal) seeks to establish a science centre on climate change and adaptive landmanagement in Windhoek.The centre is aimed at strengthening scientific capacity within the southern African region in the areasof agriculture, biodiversity, climate change, forestry, water, and green hydrogen.Namibia, Germany and four other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries,namely Angola, Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia, are signatories to the treaty.Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein, who motivated the ratification, saidonce operational, the science centre would generate evidence-based scientific information, knowledgeand technologies that will enable policymakers to formulate informed adaptation and mitigation policieson climate change and land management.To achieve this goal, Namibia has established a graduate school on integrated water resourcesmanagement at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), which is expected to betransformed into a Centre of Excellence for the SADC region.Overall, Schlettwein said, the work of the climate-change centre is expected to build resilience in theagricultural sector and improve response to and mitigation of the impact of climate change andvariability, as well as promote sustainable adaptive land management.Through this regional arrangement, Namibia stands to benefit from 13 projects to be funded byGermany to the tune of N$170 million.The specific projects to be coordinated by Namibia are on water and food security, and are valued atN$46,5 million.The objectives of the food-security project, Schlettwein said, is to rehabilitate rangeland farmingthrough various initiatives."The project will build the capacity of communities and increase their resilience to climate change,resulting in enhanced food security and livelihoods. This project will contribute to the sustainabledebushing and rejuvenation of the 45 million hectares of rangeland that is currently bush encroached,"he said.The minister said the project is expected to complement the government's and other private efforts toincrease the productivity and carrying capacity of livestock farms, as well as to revive the livestockindustry and to improve the contribution of the agriculture sector to the gross domestic product.In addition, Schlettwein said the project would also enable farmers to turn invader bush biomass intobusiness through value addition.This includes the production of charcoal, animal fodder, biochar, firewood and wood chips forindustrial heat.During the first phase of this regional arrangement implemented between 2012 and 2018, Namibiabenefited from 18 projects valued at about N$32 million, which were also funded by Germany.This includes funding provided to 107 students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies inthe fields of agriculture, water, and land management.Also part of the first phase of the concerned regional treaty, a buffalo tracking-collar project was

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Climate Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

implemented in Namibia.The project was aimed at assessing the impact of fire on biodiversity and ecosystem processes inwoodland savanna, the minister said."Under this project, four buffalos were fitted with wildlife-monitoring collars to conduct research onanimal behaviour in relation to fires and areas burned by fires on the Waterberg Plateau, as well as onfoot-and-mouth disease, which negatively affects livestock production," Schlettwein said.