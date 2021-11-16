Uganda: Two Deadly Blasts in Capital of Kampala, More Bombs Found

VIDEO: Uganda Blast Survivors Taken to Hospital
16 November 2021
Cape Town — Two police officers are confirmed dead and four others were killed when two separate explosions hit the city of Kampala, the  National Emergency Coordination and Operations Centre  confirms. The first explosion went off at City Square, and minutes later another one exploded at the Parliament Avenue, hitting the building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices. Another explosion was reported near Kooki Towers, opposite Central Police Station (CPS).

Authorities are saying more verification being done on number of injured, while reports are that one more bomb discovered at the transformer of Kooki Tower opposite  CPS has been safely detonated. Two more explosive devices were discovered near Buganda Road court. The police counter-terrorism unit "are doing their best to locate bombs".

On October 23, an explosion went off in Komamboga, a northern suburb of the capital. Police described it as an act of domestic terror, and the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Police say at least 48 suspects linked to the October 23 bomb blast have been arrested.

