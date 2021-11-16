Zimbabwe: 15 Arrested As Police Hunt for MDC Alliance Youths Over Mabvuku Meeting

16 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

STATE security agencies have launched a manhunt for scores of MDC Alliance youths who attended a party meeting Sunday in Mabvuku, Harare.

At least 15 youths were arrested on the day while the dragnet for other suspects continues.

The arrested are being charged for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

However, over 100 Zanu PF members conducted door-to-door campaigns in the same high density.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba confirmed the arrests and manhunt for other party youths.

"In Mabvuku 15 youth activists have been arrested after police raided a private residence where the district leadership was having a meeting. Shocking 100 meters away Zanu PF was having a violent structure verification program. It's a banana republic. We need new leaders," he said.

The opposition party's secretary-general Chalton Hwende added: "Police have violently disrupted our meeting in Mabvuku and arrested our supporters. The MDC Alliance is now treated as a banned political party. (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa is a scared man. He is afraid of defeat that is visiting soon. We must be deterred."

A source in the police told NewZimbabwe.com Monday the directive to arrest the opposition youths came from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) bosses, and officers in the Law and Order section were hunting for the other suspects.

"The directive was given by the CIO," the source said.

