South Africa: Axed Detective Boss Jeremy Vearey's Dismissal 'Is Fair', Bargaining Council Rules

At the end of May 2021 Jeremy Vearey was controversially dismissed from the police service. He challenged this, but has failed, with a bargaining council ruling his dismissal was fair and that the relationship between him and the police service cannot be repaired.

Fired Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey has failed to overturn National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's decision to push ahead with his dismissal.

"The trust relationship between [Vearey, the applicant] and [South African Police Service, the respondent] has broken down irretrievably," Imthiaz Sirkhot, Safety and Security Bargaining Council arbitrator, ruled on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

"It would be intolerable for the Applicant to remain in the service of the Respondent. The only sanction that can be imposed is one of dismissal.

"I see no reason to interfere with the sanction of dismissal. The sanction of dismissal is appropriate under the circumstances."

Sirkhot said Vearey had submitted he should take note that President Cyril Ramaphosa could suspend Sitole, but Sirkhot said the matter he was dealing with was about Vearey and the respondent, the South African Police Service.

Sitole was not listed as a respondent.

He signed off on Vearey's dismissal, over a series of Facebook posts, at...