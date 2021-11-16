South Africa: SAPS Has Ossified to Become a Brittle, Untrusted Bureaucracy - - Revitalisation of Its Top-Down Leadership Is Long Overdue

analysis

Problems with the South African Police Service are characteristic of large public sector organisations that rarely adapt and innovate.

Perceptions of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) response to the country's July unrest were almost uniformly negative and led to criticism of the police reaching a high point in 2021.

The SAPS handling of the situation will be evaluated by the expert panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August and chaired by Professor Sandy Africa. But problems with the police extend beyond their response to the unrest.

Data highlights a generalised decline in performance during the 2012-2020 period and serious weaknesses in the police disciplinary system. At the same time, public opinion surveys indicate that SAPS is one of the least trusted and most corrupt components of government.

There are major grounds for concern about the police, including its performance and the conduct of its members. But there is less agreement about why it finds itself in this position and what needs to be done to fix it.

Attempts to characterise the shortcomings of the SAPS often refer to the militarisation of the police, but that is not the only factor. With its 181,000 members and administrative staff, the...