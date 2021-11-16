South Africa: A Page From Our Own Constitution - SA's Legacy of Socioeconomic Violence Must End - Inclusive Economic Growth Is a Basic Human Right

analysis

At an address to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in 2016, Professor Willie Esterhuyse said: 'Poverty is a form of slow and structural and physical violence, it has an enduring nature, it's generational and it also has an immediate and existential effect'

Last week's Medium Term Budget Policy Speech (MTBPS) made by newly appointed Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana was received by many, particularly in civil society, with disappointment and criticism.

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), a respected civil society economic think tank, said "Two features dominate yesterday's MTBPS: large-scale disinvestment by the government and a complete lack of vision for how to get South Africa out of our current economic and social crisis." The IEJ acknowledged that while an emphasis on reducing debt was important it should not be done so at the expense of ensuring 'sustainable and human-centred economic growth' by reducing socio-economic spending.

SECTION27, an NGO focused on rights to healthcare services and basic education, pointed out that the MTBPS effectively stated that there would be cuts to health care of 13.7% and to basic education of 9.1% over the next three financial years, an amount totalling over R180-billion. It said that "Investments in healthcare and basic...