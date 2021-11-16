Somalia: Security Council Renews Arms Embargo On Somalia

The UN Security Council on Monday renewed for another year the lifting of the arms embargo on Somalia. The 15-member council voted 13-0, with Russia and China abstaining.

The council noted that the sale or export of explosives and the export of charcoal to Somalia, which is said to be funded by al-Shabaab, was also banned.

The council also imposed new ban on n certain chemicals used by militants, including al-Qaida-linked group al-Shabaab, to make improvised explosive devices, forbidding their sales to Somalia if evidence shows that they will be used for that purpose.

UN Security Council members, meanwhile, have called on the federal government to intensify its fight against al-Shabab in a weed out the militants in the country.

The resolution also reaffirmed its decision regarding the ban on charcoal trades with Somali which is a key source of funds for al-Shabaab.

As for the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Somalia, which was renewed until 15 December 2022, the Council requested the experts to include gender as a cross-cutting issue in its investigations and reporting.

The Council also requested the Secretary‑General to provide an update, no later than 31 July 2022 on any further developments towards the normalisation of relations between Eritrea and Djibouti.

In January 1992, the Security Council introduced an open-ended arms embargo on Somalia over the ongoing conflict and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

In February 2007, the council limited the embargo to non-state actors, allowing arms supplies to Somali government forces.