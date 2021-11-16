Sudan: International Dismay Over Excessive Force Against Sudan Protests

Khartoum / London / Geneva / Addis Ababa / Brussels — The international community has voiced its dismay and condemnation of the use of excessive force to suppress peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, after tens of thousands of Sudanese joined the Marches of the Millions on Saturday, to protest the coup d'état of October 25 during which a military junta under the leadership of Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), seized power in the country.

UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, expressed her deep concern over reports of the killing of protesters in Sudan. She stressed the need for the Sudanese to be able to express their views without any fear of violence, and for the military side to listen to the huge numbers calling for the return of the democratic transition.

The US Embassy in Khartoum condemned the excessive use of force against the protesters who came out for freedom and democracy on Twitter their regret for the loss of life and the injury of dozens of demonstrators during the anti-coup protests that broke out in Sudan on Saturday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called for the protection of medical missions and for the passage of ambulances, to facilitate the work of medical personnel, and demanding that the injured receive the care they need.

Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, said on Sunday that he will send an envoy to Sudan in the near future to encourage all parties to urgently reach a political solution to this new crisis in the country. He renewed his call for the Sudanese army to engage in a political process that leads to the return of the constitutional order, in line with the Constitutional Document agreed in August 2019 and the Juba Peace Agreement.

The Official Spokesperson of the European Union condemned in the strongest terms the acts of violence committed against peaceful civilian demonstrators on Saturday, 13 November. In a statement, he also expressed concern about the detention of journalists. He renewed his demand for the release of all detainees since October 25.

He said the EU would hold the authorities accountable for the human rights violations and failure to protect civilians, which have occurred since the end of the democratization process. The European Union called on the military to return to the path of fair and open dialogue with civilians, and said that the military's interventions since last October 25 undermine much of the progress that has been made under the civilian-led government and that this will have serious consequences for EU support. He demanded a return to a comprehensive dialogue that would guarantee freedom, peace, and justice for all in Sudan.