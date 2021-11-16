South Africa: President Declares Mourning Period in Honour of Former Deputy President FW De Klerk

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the National Flag be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the late former Deputy President FW de Klerk.

The former Deputy President passed away on Thursday, 11 November 2021, after an extended illness. He was 85 years of age.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral of Mr De Klerk will take place in a private ceremony for family members on Sunday, 21 November 2021.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half mast from sunset tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 November, until the evening of Sunday, 21 November.

Government will at a future date host a State Memorial Service in remembrance of the former Deputy President.

Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate.