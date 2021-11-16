South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Urges Caution Regarding Matric Rage Events

press release

As we near the halfway mark for the 2021 NSC exams, I appeal to all matric learners to carefully consider the risks of attending matric rage and other social events at this time.

Last year, a large cluster of cases developed as a result of matrics attending rage festival events in KwaZulu-Natal. Many of those who tested positive had travelled to the coast from Gauteng, so returned home taking Covid with them.

Unfortunately, many of these events take place during the matric exams, rather than after them. This creates a very real risk that a learner might get Covid and miss some of their final exams if they become very ill - something that will have a major impact on them next year as they will only be able to write again in June. They also run the risk of spreading the virus to family, friends, and classmates.

I urge learners and their parents to consider whether these and other social events are worth the risk. Yes, we may have lower numbers of active cases in our province and country at present, but we know from the experience of other countries that it is only a matter of time before another wave arrives. We must do everything we can to avoid contributing to an increase in the number of cases.

It has been a tough two years for our Class of 2021, and I understand that learners want to enjoy the end of the matric year with their friends. But they are also entering adulthood and must accept the responsibility to keep themselves, their families and their friends, safe.

Matrics, you are on the home stretch and the exams are nearly over. Staying focused on your exams right now is an investment in your own future. There will be plenty of time for celebrating later once you have completed your exams. All the best for the remaining exams!