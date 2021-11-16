South Africa: No Water - Judge Issues Strict Deadline for Government Cooperation - While Eastern Cape Residents Suffer

analysis

The Eastern Cape provincial government and the national government have been given two weeks by a high court to indicate how they will assist in the water delivery plans of the Amathole District Municipality.

The Mthatha High Court has given the Eastern Cape provincial government and national government 14 days to file plans and indicate the steps that will be taken to support the cash-strapped Amathole District Municipality to supply water to several rural villages near Centane. Residents of the villages have not had access to potable water since 2017.

In September, the court ordered that emergency water must be supplied to the villages and plans must be filed to indicate how the municipality, the provincial government and the national Department of Water and Sanitation intended to solve the water crisis.

Naseegh Jaffer from the Masifundise Development Trust (MDT) said they are pushing for the provincial and national governments to be held accountable by the court for the crisis.

He said there had been some good rain in the area, but due to the absence of water tanks, the communities could not optimally use the water.

The villages in the area last had water in their taps in 2017. As...