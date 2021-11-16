South Africa: Empty Promises - Have Mental Healthcare Services in the Eastern Cape Progressed?

analysis

In recent years, there have been various reports with damning findings on the state of mental healthcare services in the Eastern Cape. But what has actually changed?

In 2017, during an investigation into the state of mental health in South Africa, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) found that mental health infrastructure in the Eastern Cape had been historically neglected. The provincial health department, in the HRC report, acknowledged that there "were shortages of human resources in rural parts of the province, that infrastructure was inadequate for the purpose, and that budgeting for mental health was not meeting the needs of users".

At the time, the department said it had a shortage of 1,600 psychiatry beds and the shortage was particularly acute in rural areas. In terms of human resources for mental health, there were "16 psychiatrists, 37 psychologists, seven occupational therapists, 24 social workers, and 403 psychiatric nurses".

One of the HRC's recommendations was for the provincial health department to staff the provincial mental health directorate in the province within six months of the report. The HRC also recommended that the department should finalise the provincial strategic plan for mental health to ensure there are resources for mental health, and...