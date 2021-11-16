South Africa: Life Esidimeni Inquest Resumes After a Month's Delay, GDoH Planning Director Levy Mosenogi Testifies

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Gauteng Department of Health Chief Planning Director Levy Mosenogi has told the inquest that he alerted former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu that the Marathon Project to move mental healthcare users to NGOs was not possible in the allocated time frame.

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumed on Monday morning after a month's delay with testimony from the former deputy director-general of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) Dr Richard Lebethe.

Lebethe concluded his testimony on the Life Esidimeni Marathon Project, in which at least 144 mental healthcare users died in 2016, by stating, "There were no lines between the project and the general running of the programmes of the department. I wasn't operational in this project, but where I came in was as a member of the executive from time to time."

He was followed by GDoH Chief Planning Director Levy Mosenogi, who began his testimony by stating that, "Members of the project teams were responsible managers in their own programmes... they just came on to the team so that I can hear their reports."

He said that he expected that any "challenges and problems" would be brought up in the project meetings that were held from time to time....

