Tanzania: Climate Change Impacts Fuel GBV - Right Activists

IMPACTS of climate change has been mentioned as one of the factors which fuel sexual gender based violence among girls and women, it has been established.

Responding to a Daily News reporter's question sort to know the link between sexual violence and climate change, Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP) Director Lilian Liundi said due to the global warming water resources and firewood have become scarce, causing more troubles to the said groups.

"Women are being forced to walk long distances to search water... since they spend a lot of time searching for the precious liquid, they return home late and are beaten by their husbands," the TGNP boss said.

She said young girls are among victims of impacts of global warming because they walk long distance to collect firewood, an opportunity seized by unfaithful men to lure them through helping them in exchange of sex.

"The end result is increased pregnancies among girls... .this is resulted from droughts," the activist said as she insisted climate change plays role violence among girls and women.

On her part, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Anna Henga supported Ms Lilian's point of view and cited places like Manyara and Karatu which have been adversely affected by droughts, violence against the two groups are a result of global warming.

"They spend a lot of time getting water while tasks are waiting for them at home to accomplish," Advocate Anna said.

Since mothers might spend about 10 hours fetching water some kilometers away, she added, her children left at home might be raped.

"We, at LHRC, receive a lot of cases relating to this through our programmes... so it's true that climate change contributes to gender based violence," the LHRC executive director said.

Regarding a recently ended Climate Change (COP26) Summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, Ms Lilian Liundi said the climate agreement reached in Glasgow geared to adopt clean energy will benefit women, if implemented, because they are the one who are suffering when searching for firewood.