Tanzania: Dar Police Probe Goba Resident Brutal Attack Claims

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force is investigating claims linking police officers with a brutal attack of a Goba resident in Ubungo namely Issa Kassim.

Recently, a long text message has been circulating on various social media platforms explaining the incident purported to have caused severed pains to the 20-year-old man.

It was claimed that on November 10, 2021, Police arrested Kassim allegedly possessing a stolen TV and when he declined to pay a bribe and stop her mother from sending money to an unknown person, he was then beaten.

In a statement released on Tuesday, ACP Jumanne Muliro said the Police Force has launched to establish the truth.

"The claim is serious so the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force has opened an investigation file and legal frameworks will be used to establish the truth ... disciplinary action will be taken against the perpetrators... the investigation has already begun," he said.