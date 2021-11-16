Tanzania: Tic Records $5.6bn UK Projects

16 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

TANZANIA Investment Centre (TIC) has registered a total of 956 projects belonging to UK investors worth $5.6bn from 1990 to 2021.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed the figure Tuesday when he was officiating trade and investment forum between Tanzania and the United Kingdom at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Center (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam saying that UK has injected a total of 238 million US dollars for the expansion of Kilombero Sugar Factory.

The Premier added that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has recorded a good number of investors in the country by receiving investment from foreign countries worth $1bn in 2020, thanks to the sixth phase government's determination to improve the business environment.

"From the period of March to August, this year, Tanzania has been the leading country in East Africa in the region.

"Tanzania's economy has continued to grow at an average of 6.5 per cent from 2016 to 2020 and thus, making Tanzania to be among the countries whose economy grows fast in Africa," he added.

