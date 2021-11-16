Tanzania: New Sika Tanzania Factory Inaugurated

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has inaugurated the new Sika Tanzania factory with a fully operational new mortar and admixture production lines that has the capacity to produce over 30,000 tonnes a year of mortar products.

Sika Group that has invested 3.5 million US dollars is looking at cementing and strengthening the local supply chain of its high-quality construction chemicals particularly in the construction industry.

The inauguration was also attended by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Tanzania, Didier Chassot, Sika Africa Area Head, Jean de Martres and Sika Tanzania Country Manager, Dennis Ott.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the PM Majaliwa commended Sika's investment in research and development, production units, technical sales, and administrative functions, which shows a very good example of the best ground for sustainable growth.

Sika is thus not only investing in land, buildings, and machinery but most of all in Tanzanian people, citing Sika as a small element in the overall transformation of Tanzania's economy towards a more industrialized economy.

At the inauguration ceremony the Minister of Trade and Industry Prof Mkumbo pledged to continue making policies that support a more conducive environment for foreign investments to grow and benefit more Tanzanians.

In his speech, Sika Africa Area Head, Jean de Martres emphasized that Sika is committed to the growth strategy in Africa, having current operations in 18 countries with the last 10 operations opened over the past 8 years.

More than 1200 employees produce high quality products and serve the customers out of 20 plants all across the continent.

Sika Tanzania started its operations in 2016 and is currently employing 37 full time local staff. It is anticipating that with the inauguration of the new plant and the significant commitment to expanding the distribution network for Sika products, more opportunities for Tanzanians will open up and Sika will be able to serve our customers in Tanzania and the surrounding region.

At the inauguration, Sika Tanzania's Country Manager, Dennis Ott insisted that Sika Tanzania will continue to gain the trust of the stakeholders of the construction industry being government agencies, construction companies, engineering consultants, architects, distributors and applicators.

Sika Tanzania is delighted to contribute to the successful completion of landmark projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway project, JKN Airport Terminal III, Mfugale flyover, and The Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station. "Our products are proudly made in Tanzania with Swiss quality".