Nigeria/Cape Verde: Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde: Eagles Survive Sharks' Threat, Into Last Round of Qualifiers

Osimhen scored in the first minute and the Eagles created enough scoring chances in the first half to have won

Nigeria's Super Eagles are through to the final round of Qatar 2022 qualifiers after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by second-placed Cape Verde.

Victor Osimhen pounced on a defensive mistake in the first minute to give the Eagles the lead but Cape Verde defender Stopira volleyed home the equaliser five minutes later. The Eagles then created at least three excellent scoring chances but the Cape Verde goalkeeper, Ryan Mendes, made some brilliant saves.

Coach Gernot Rohr started the returning Odion Ighalo in place of Kelechi Iheanacho and the Al Shabab forward should have given the Eagles a second lead on the day in the 26th minute after excellent work down the left flank by Jamilu Collins but Ighalo had an air shot in the middle of the Cape Verde box.

Joe Aribo had two attempts at goal; first in the 30th minute but Mendes made a sprawling save to his right. Six minutes later, Aribo connected well with a corner kick by Alex Iwobi but, again, Mendes saved on the line.

The Cape Verde coach, Bubista, made five changes in the second half as they went in search of a winner but despite a flurry of corner kicks and free kicks in the last 10 minutes, the Eagles held firm to book their place amongst Africa's last 10, who will fight for the five slots in March 2020.