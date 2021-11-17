Nigeria/Cape Verde: Super Eagles Book World Cup Play-Off Spot After Nervy Cape Verde Draw

16 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have booked a World Cup play-off spot after playing out a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Although uninspiring, the result was enough to send the team on their way to the final round of qualifiers for the global showpiece event.

A Victor Osimhen's first minute opener was quickly cancelled in the sixth minute and the remaining 84 minutes was a nerve-wrecking encounter.

Nigeria needed just a draw while Cape Verde had to win outrightly for a chance to qualify to their first World Cup.

