Zimbabwe: Late Soul Jah Love 'Drops' New Single, Nzwisiso

16 November 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mandipa Masenyama

AWARD-winning Zimdancehall chanter Soul Musaka, popularly known as Soul Jah Love or Sauro, has dropped a posthumous single titled 'Nzwisiso' nine months after his death.

The energetic Zimdancehall pioneer succumbed to diabetes on 16 February, but since then his legacy still lives on.

The single Nzwisiso was written by the late crooner, and produced by Oskid, and published by Stewart Nyamayaro.

The music video also features extravagant socialite and prophet Passion Java and Tendai Musaka, brother of the late Sauro.

Fans have highly commended the new song.

"Soul Jah Love was ahead of his time," a fan commented on the YouTube platform.

The Pamamonya Ipapo hit maker's legacy still lives on even after his death with other music tracks such as Simudza gumbo, Nyuchi, Rudo, and Nzwisiso being released posthumously.

