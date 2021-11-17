Nigeria/Tunisia: World Cup Qualifiers Cameroon Edge Côte d'Ivoire to Join Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria in Playoffs

Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria clinched the final places in the African play-offs for the 2022 World Cup.

Cameroon edged past Ivory Coast 1-0 in the match-of-the-day while Tunisia eased to a 3-1 win over Zambia to seal top spots in their respective groups.

Earlier on Tuesday Algeria and Nigeria were both held to draws by their closest rivals but still progressed to next year's final qualifiers.

Algeria twice led against Burkina Faso but drew 2-2, while the Super Eagles won Group C despite being held 1-1 by Cape Verde in Lagos.

Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and Senegal have already reached the play-offs, which will take place next March and decide the continent's five representatives in Qatar.

ALL THE 10 TEAMS FOR PLAYOFFS

1. Senegal

2. Morocco

3. Algeria

4. Nigeria

5. Tunisia

6. Egypt

7. Ghana

8. Mali

9. Cameroon

10. DR Congo