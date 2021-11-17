Kenya: Ex-Kenya Defender Odhiambo Appeals for Medical Support

Kenya's emphatic 3-1 victory over Egypt in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers has remained etched on the mind of former defender Joseph "Gor" Odhiambo.

It was Kenya's first and only victory over the African giants but, it also left Odhiambo (pictured, left) with an injury which is now taking a heavy toll on his health.

The first leg encounter of the second round of the 1980 Afcon qualifiers was played on June 1, 1979 at a fully packed City Stadium in Nairobi. Winger Aggrey Lukoye starred for Kenya with a hat-trick, and Ossama Khalil scored Egypt's consolation.

For 68-year-old Odhiambo, who was then a key member of Stars' backline under coach Steve Yongo, he had to cope with a lot of discomfort for the better part of the match after injuring his right kneecap early in the first-half. The former Kenya international jumped high in an aerial tussle but landed awkwardly after losing balance.

Because coach Yongo could not afford losing his dependable defender early in the crucial contest, Odhiambo had to resume playing after being attended to by medics on stand-by.

"He (an Egyptian player) tricked me that we were jumping together but he remained on the ground and off-balanced me," recalls the former Luo Union player.

"I landed on one leg, and immediately felt a lot of pain on my right knee. Because coach Yongo had so much trust in me, he never substituted me. I resumed playing after getting first aid and taking a painkiller."

More than four decades later, the injury is now threatening to immobilise the father of five due to lack of proper medication. He lost his wife in 1998.

Today, after walking for a few minutes, Odhiambo, who also coached Kahawa Canons and Kenatco, must stop for a rest for the severe pain on his right knee to go away. He staggers while walking, which has seen many people mistake him to be drunk.

In 2006, Aga Khan Hospital referred him to India for specialised treatment but he failed to raise Sh600,000 required for treatment abroad.

He said his appeal for help from Siaya County leadership has fallen on deaf ears. He is appealing for financial support from well-wishers to enable him get medication.