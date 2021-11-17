Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Sokoto Killings, Says Bandits Living in Fool's Paradise

16 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Armed bandits on Sunday night killed at least 15 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the massacre of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, saying that bandits are living in a fool's paradise.

The president, who made the condemnation in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja, warned that "this needless and mindless violence against innocent people cannot go unpunished."

Armed bandits on Monday killed at least 15 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed the attack, saying 12 people were killed in Illela while three lost their lives in Goronyo.

The governor disclosed this shortly before he presented the 2022 Sokoto appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly on Monday.

He said the attacks occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning in the said council areas.

Bandits have been reported to be establishing administration in many rural communities in the state, imposing taxes on villagers.

Mr Buhari reassured Nigerians that his administration would not abandon them to their fate in the face of the existential challenge caused by banditry.

"We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.

"Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.

"This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.

"The bandits are living in a fool's paradise if they believe that they can't be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo," he said.

According to Mr Buhari, evil cannot triumph over good, no matter how long it takes.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X