Nigeria: Insecurity - Lawmaker Faults Nigerian Army's Strategy On Counter-Terrorism

In the wake of renewed attacks by terrorists in the North-east region, a member of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Jaha, has criticised the approach of the military in the terror war.

According to him, the current strategy of the military will not end the war because it has adopted a defensive strategy instead of going offensive.

Mr Jaha, who represents Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza federal constituency of Borno State, stated this while contributing to the debate on a motion moved by Haruna Msheila (APC, Borno), on the "need to immediately mobilise more security personnel to communities bordering the Sambisa forest due to incessant attacks."

Dzarma Zirkusu, an army brigadier general, and three soldiers were reportedly killed by ISWAP terrorists in Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/495259-two-generals-70-others-killed-in-nigeria-last-week-as-insecurity-worsens.html">reported</a> that 70 persons were killed across the country by non-state actors in the past week, with North-west and North-east topping the mortality chart.

Mr Jaha said the military should adopt an offensive strategy instead of the current defensive strategy, noting that insurgents are emboldened to take the battle to the military.

He lamented the free movement of ISWAP troops around the North-east without hindrance.

"We have to embark on an offensive strategy by taking the war to their doorsteps so that we can destabilise them. They will not have the luxury of time, the comfort of position to come and attack communities. Whether we like it or not, you cannot sit in your comfort zone waiting for the insurgents to come and attack before you can repel them," the lawmaker said.

Mshelia's motion... .

In his motion, Mr Mshelia said "four members of Askira Emirate Council were abducted while trying to travel between Askira and Maiduguri, the State Capital."

He noted that in the last two weeks, three different Communities of Klangar (Ngohi Ward), Gyerha (Kida Ward) and Askira, the Headquarters of Askira Uba LGA, were at different times attacked by Boko Haram Insurgents.

According to him, the last incident occurred on Saturday.

Mr Mshelia said the terrorists that attacked Askira, came with 16 Gun Trucks and 2 M-RAPS.

Mine Resistant Anti-Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) are heavily-armoured vehicles designed to reduce casualties from mine explosions, improvised explosive device detonations, and small arms fire.

Mr Mshelia said insurgents are besting the Nigerian troops in the region.

The House consequently resolved to urge the military authorities to station at least a Battalion of personnel and appropriate equipment at Mandiragrau, Askira and Garkida Communities.

It also urged "the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Akali, to, in collaboration with other security outfits, ensure immediate and unconditional release of the four members of my constituency abducted one week ago."

The House asked the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to provide foodstuff to all the communities affected because most of the foodstuff recently harvested have been looted.