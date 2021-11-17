Rwanda: Top Performers in National Exams Speak Out

The Ministry of Education on Monday, November 15 released results of national examination results of candidates in senior six in general education, Teacher Training Colleges (TTC), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Overall, 98 per cent of the candidates passed.

According to statistics from the ministry, general education candidates performed at 85.3 per cent while TVET performed at 95.7 per cent and TTC at 99.9 per cent.

General education recorded a decline of 4.2 per cent while TVET increased by 4.5 per cent.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the education system was disrupted and the year 2020 school calendar was halted causing these candidates to sit for their exams the following year.

Abdul Karim Mugisha, a student in Physics, Chemistry and Math at Riviera High School who is the first best performer in general education said he is extremely happy for the score despite the challenges of Covid-19.

"It was hard for me too but I took time to revise my notes with the help of teachers as it demanded commitment and faith," he said.

Ali Kareba, father of Mugisha said that his son has been performing well since his early years in school and kept track on that path.

"The responsibility of a parent is to work hand-in-hand with the teacher, to discuss and provide the child with everything they might need in their studies, there is no other secret," he added.

Kellia Gatete Umuhoza, the second-best performer who studied Mathematics, Physics and Geography at Gashora Girls Academy encouraged her fellow girls to be bold and courageous, that they can succeed as well.

"We were used to teachers closely following up on our studies, but during Covid-19 it was really hard studying by ourselves. I thank our school which helped us with online platforms to keep in touch with our teachers," she said.

Umuhoza has the ambition to pursue Aerospace engineering in her higher-level education.

Shalom Ishimwe, a student of electronic services at Nyanza TVET School who was the third-best performer in that category said that the secret behind her success was working hard and keeping time.

Theogene Nsengiyumva who studied education in science and general mathematics at TTC Muhanga was the best performer in the TTC category and he said just as the rest of his colleagues, studying in a pandemic period was challenging.

"What I can tell those who are still studying is that success is possible when you study hard as it required many efforts from us as well," he added.

Top three performers in each category were rewarded with laptops by the Ministry of Education.

Top ten performers in senior six general education are Abdul Karim Mugisha (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) from Riviera High School, Kellia Gatete Umuhoza (Mathematics, Physics, Geography) from Gashora Girls Academy, Anaise Marie Uwonakunze (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) from Gashora Girls Academy, Jean Yves Gatwaza Kubwimana (Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science) from Ecole de Science Byimana.

Including also, Valens Iraguha (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) from College Saint Andres, Jesophat Ngoga Uwizeye (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) from Ecole de Science Byimana, Benoit Byishimo (Maths, Physics, Geography) from Ecole de Science Nyanza, Eric Iragena (Maths, Economy Geography) Ecole de Science Nyamirama, Jimmy Muhawenimana (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Ecole Saint Andres, Joseph Ishimwe Irakiza (Maths, Chemistry, Biology) from Ecole de Science Gisenyi.

In the TVET section, top performers are Dieumerci Migisha (road construction) from Save TVET School, Jean Claude Twizeyimana (Accounting) from Groupe Scolaire BTR Rwamiko, Shalom Ishimwe (Electronic services) from Nyanza TVET School, Edison Birasa (road construction) from Saint Kizito, Daniel Niyomurinzi (Accounting) from E.S. Karama.

Also, Donath Ntakirutimana (Masonry) from G.S BTR Rwamiko, Gilbert Ishimwe (Masonry) from Cyondo TVET School, Bagiramenshi (Masonry) from College Saint Joseph Kansi, Patrick Asiimwe (Masonry) from Saint Kizito Save TVET School, Sam Mugisha (Masonry) from IPRC Kigali.

Top seven performers in TTC are Theogene Nsengiyumva (Science and general maths education) from TTC Muhanga, Gervais Niyogusa (Language education) from TTC Mururu, and Robert Dusabe (Science and general education) from TTC Nyamata.

Including, Valerie Uwase (Early childhood and lower primary education) from TTC Rubengera, Nadia Dusenge (Early Childhood and lower primary education) from TTC Save, Providence Uwurukundo (Science and general Maths) from TTC Muhanga, Elisa Girinshuti (Science and Maths) from TTC Gicumbi.