Nigeria: Nine Months After Taking Office, Akeredolu Names Commissioner-Nominees

<i>The governor also named his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).</sub>

Nine months after he was sworn-in for a second term in office, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has named 14 commissioner-nominees and seven special advisers.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the governor said the names of the commissioner-designates would be forwarded to the state's House of Assembly for screening, clearance, and confirmation.

Among the nominees for commissioners is a PREMIUM TIMES columnist and social media influencer, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju.

The governor also named his son, Babajide, as the Director-General of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.thecable.ng/tag/performance-and-project-implementation-monitoring-unit">Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).</a>

Mr Akeredolu had, in May, following his re-election in the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election, submitted the names of four nominees to the House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

The nominees, who were later confirmed by the House, were Donald Ojogo, information commissioner; Wale Akinterinwa, finance commissioner; Charles Titiloye, attorney-general and commissioner for justice; and Aminu Olayiwola, commissioner for works.

Read the full press statement below:

Akeredolu Nominates 14 Commissioners, 7 Special Advisers

..appoints DG on Performance Monitoring

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.

The commissioner nominees are as follows:

i. Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju - Akoko South East

ii. Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega - Akoko South West

iii. Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East

iv. Dr Julianah Oshadahun - Akoko North West

v. Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North

vi. Mr Sunday Adekunle - Idanre

vii. Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore

viii. Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje

ix. Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan - Irele

x. Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo

xi. Mr Femi Agagu - Okitipupa

xii. Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

xiii. Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West

xiv. Chief Olayato Aribo- Use

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following:

i. Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole

ii. Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole

iii. Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye

iv. Dr Jibayo Adeyeye

v. Mrs Olamide Falana

vi. Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile

vii. Mr Niyi Oseni

The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr Babajide Akeredolu as the Director-General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.

Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 16, 2021