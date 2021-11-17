Nigeria: Qatar 2022 Qualifiers - Eagles Record Dismal Home Record Into Last 10

<i>The Eagles will now hope for a favourable pairing as they plot a sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup</sub>

It does not read well for the Super Eagles when the results of their home matches are taken into consideration as they prepare for the last stage of Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The Eagles squeaked into the last qualifying phase on Tuesday night in Lagos courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde.

In the three matches played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, the Eagles won one, drew one, and lost one. They scored three goals and conceded two.

Nigeria ranked No.5 in Africa by FIFA, joins Mali (10), Egypt (6), Ghana (7), Senegal (1), Morocco (3), Congo DR (13), Algeria (4), Tunisia (2), and Cameroon (9), who were the last to qualify as they defeated Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 to end as Group D winners by a point.

The last may not have been heard about the CAF qualifiers because as per the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.bbc.com/sport/africa/59306059">BBC</a>, "FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it."

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 on Sunday courtesy of a controversial penalty awarded by Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye.

Watching the incident in real-time and in slow motion attests to a valid complaint from SAFA and there is precedent in the matter.

FIFA, in 2017 ordered a replay between South Africa and Senegal after questionable decisions by a Ghanaian referee, Joseph Lamptey.

The last round of qualifiers is scheduled for between March 21 and 29, 2022 and the draws for the World Cup will be conducted in Doha on April 1, 2022.

The 2022 tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor while the final is scheduled for the Lusail Stadium in Doha on December 18.