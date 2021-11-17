Sudan: Two More Killed As Attacks On Villages and Farms in North Darfur Continue

Tawila / Dar El Salam — Villagers in Tawila and Dar El Salam in North Darfur reported continued attacks on farmers and villages. Two farmers were shot dead on Saturday. An attack on a village south of Tabit displaced 15 families.

Sources reported to Radio Dabanga from Tawila locality that two farmers were killed on Saturday evening by gunmen riding on camels in the area of Tordi, south of Martal.

They explained that five armed men attacked the farms of Ibrahim Yaqoub (45) and Adam Haroun (37), and shot them dead on the spot.

The army in Martal was informed of the incident, and a report was opened to the police in Tawila.

The sources also said that a group of seven armed men raided the area south of Tabit on Saturday, and set fire to all houses of Kanjour Tana, which led to the flight of all 15 families to Kedarek.

In neighbouring Dar El Salam locality, armed men released their livestock at agricultural lands near Wadi Marra and Jarjira. When the farmers protested, they shot at them. Two farmers were injured.

On Friday, Radio Dabanga reported that an unknown number of residents of the Naivasha camp for the displaced near Shangil Tobaya in Tawila were killed and injured in attacks by militant herders the evening before. In Dar El Salam locality, gunmen burned hundreds of houses in Amgeigou village.

End last month, sources from the area said that the violence surged since the military coup of October 25.

According to Sudan researcher and analyst Eric Reeves, the Arab militiamen in North Darfur "see the coup as a license to resume attacks on non-Arab farmers without fear their crimes will be communicated".

In a tweet on November 10, Reeves posted a report on the "widespread ethnic violence" in the region, saying that a new wave of displacement is taking place in Tawila. "Around 2018 families have managed to reach Zamzam camp in the past 48 hours," he stated. Among them are "many women who suffered horrendous beatings-many with broken arms and elbows, many more who suffered blows to the heads [..]".